Riedel Expands to Russia



MOSCOW–Riedel Communications, a German-based manufacturer of real-time networks for video audio and communications, is expanding its worldwide service and sales offices with the opening of the new Moscow Office to meet the demand of growing East-European markets in Russia, Ukraine or Belarus. The office in Moscow is the 10th Riedel branch office besides offices in the US, Asia, UK, Europe or Australia.



“Now that we’re starting our own office in the Moscow, we have the opportunity to establish a more direct contact with our existing customers here”, says Yevgen Khovanskyi. "This way Riedel can provide a more direct service for existing and new customers within this area", Khovanskyi continues. Recent projects in this region include the studio installation at the Kiev based broadcast network STB, the Moscow business broadcast network RBK or ANO Sports Broadcasting.



