Riedel develops next-generation intercom control panel

Riedel Communications has developed a new control key panel called the Artist 1100 Series OLED for its Artist digital matrix intercoms. The new control panel makes channel identification and setting up crew communications fast and easy.

Thomas Riedel, managing director of Riedel Communications, said the intercom world is now demanding more flexible labeling of talk keys and additional functionality.

Supporting Riedel's new strategy for integrated displays in the panel keys, the 1100 series features the next generation of high-res color OLEDs. With 65,000 colors and a resolution of 140dpi, the new displays are easy to read and can display up to eight detailed characters of up to 24 x 24 pixels — making it ideal for displaying icons and Asian characters. Definable marker colors for the keys complete the labeling options and provide instant function identification and signalization, e.g. for incoming calls.

The panel also provides individual rotary encoders to adjust the listen level of every talk key. In addition, all 1100 Series control key panels offer five dedicated function keys, a built-in high-power loudspeaker with improved audio quality with higher volume, an XLR headset connector and a removable gooseneck microphone. Three GPIs and three GPOs are available for systemwide programming as standard. Two sets of balanced line-level audio inputs and outputs are also provided as standard. An expansion slot for future expansion modules prepares the control panel for future technology developments.

For the entirely digital connection to the matrix via AES, the panel provides both BNC and Cat 5 connectors as standard. The second audio channel of the AES signal allows the panel to transport broadcast quality audio in addition to the intercom application, an ideal feature for commentary positions.

The Artist 1100 Series OLED control panel features an ultra-compact design and an integrated power supply. The company said the panel consumes 50 percent less power than the 1000 Series and therefore generates less heat.