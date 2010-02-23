Riedel Carries Olympic Torch



Thomas Riedel, founder and managing director of Riedel Communications, carried the Olympic Torch for part of the ceremonial Olympic Torch Relay at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver.



“This was probably the most emotional moment I've ever had in event productions,” said Riedel shortly after the run.



Riedel Communications has provided communications solutions to the Olympic Games since 1994. For the Vancouver Games, Riedel was officially honored with the title “Friends of the Games.”



More than 70 Artist digital matrix intercom systems and 10,000 digital radios with more than 500 control panels and beltpacks were provided by Riedel for the Games, along with several wireless video links.



More than 40 Riedel system specialists and engineers provide on-site service and support in Vancouver.



