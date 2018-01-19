Richard Friedel Re-Elected ATSC Board Chairman

WASHINGTON—Richard Friedel, EVP and GM for Fox Networks Engineering and Operations, has been re-elected to another one-year term as Board Chairman of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, ATSC announced this week.

Richard Friedel

“His keen industry insights have helped drive the board’s strategic initiatives, and we’re fortunate to have his continued dedication as the ATSC supports the implementation and initial deployment of Next Gen TV,” said ATSC President Mark Richer in a press release announcing the vote.

Friedel, who has served as board chairman since 2016, held the post as the ATSC 3.0 suite of standards was being hammered out. Besides his role with ATSC, Friedel serves as president of the North American Broadcasters Association and president of the Video Services Forum.

At the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Friedel will receive the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

