RF Shorts - June 18, 2010
Consumer Electronics publication TWICE (This Week in Consumer Electronics) reports Philips Adds First Portable DVD/DTVs Philips joins Coby and Naxa in offering DVD players with the ability to receive ATSC broadcasts. However, unlike the soon to be released LG DVD Player, the Philips PET749 will not include mobile DTV reception capability. According to Roy Carpenter, the customer marketing director at Philips, the company isn't planning to offer portable DVD players or portable television sets with Mobile ATSC tuners this year, due to the limited number of markets in which Mobile ATSC broadcasts are available. He figures that such a product would have only limited appeal to the big retail outlets at this point in time.
- • SunSentinel.com consumer columnist Daniel Vasquez warns South Florida residents Don't wait to be sure your TV is storm-ready - New storm TV models, and lower prices, arrive for 2010 hurricane season.
"This hurricane season marks the first full season since the DTV switch and arrives amid concern that many uninformed residents in hurricane-prone South Florida may wrongly believe their antiquated analog TV sets will work after a storm," said Vasquez.
His biggest concern is that set users may now find out they won't work until after the power goes out. He advises customers to look at projected battery life, whether the batteries can be recharged, ability to connect to other devices such as portable DVD players, and the presence of an external antenna input.
