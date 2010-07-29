RF Shorts - July, 29 2010
Galaxy 15 is passing through Galaxy 14's orbital location. Use the Intelsat Ephemeris to determine the exact location. Spaceflightnow.com has a good outline of what's happening with Galaxy 15 in the article Zombiesat has three more satellites in its crosshairs.
Stations cooperated to keeping programming on the air in Milwaukee after flooding knocked out some transmission sites. Duane Dudek in JSOnline has a piece on the flooding and local broadcasting -- Storms show local TV, radio can work for viewers, listeners. OnMilwaukee.com also covers the storm in Tim Cuprisin's article OnMedia: The deluge of 2010 on TV.
NPR ran a story on "do-it-yourself" satellites. The story DIY Satellites Let You Find Your Own Space describes an $8,000 kit Interorbital Systems is offering for "schools, hobbyists, and amateur engineers."
NAB President Gordon H. Smith outlined the broadcaster's position on future spectrum policy in a letter to Lawrence Summers, the director of the National Economic Council and Assistant to the President for Economic Policy. "We are convinced that a holistic approach to spectrum policy by the Administration can identify and repurpose spectrum suitable to achieve this goal without compromising broadcasting's ability to deliver free and local high-definition TV, additional niche programming on multicast channels and mobile TV to our viewers."
Your comments and news items are always welcome!
