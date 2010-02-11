RF Shorts - Feb. 11, 2010
Other items of interest this week:
- • An article on CNET by Marguerite Reardon, Could cable lose its grip on TV business? notes that Comcast has lost about 199,000 basic cable subscribers and Time Warner has lost 105,000 video customers. Subscriber growth in Verizon FiOS TV service has slowed. Reardon focuses on viewers getting video via the Web, and doesn't mention off-air TV.
- • According to an article in the Yeshiva World News, 1 World Trade Center hits 20th Floor, the skyscraper is scheduled to be completed in 2013 and will measure 1,776 feet from street level to the top of the tower's antenna.
- • MacRumours.com reports on a blog post from Phil Bellaria, a director in the FCC National Broadband Task Force in the article FCC Pointing to iPad as Harbinger of Increased Wireless Spectrum Needs. Author Eric Slivka notes, "Despite the fact that the iPad has yet to begin shipping, Bellaria uses the concerns as fuel for his task force's push to free up additional spectrum for such important and fast-growing uses as wireless broadband."
