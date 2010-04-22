RF Shorts - April 22, 2010
- • Wireless Week questions the motives of broadcasters in promoting mobile DTV in the article Mobile TV Effort's Suspicious Timing, Implications. The article isn't as negative as title implies, and includes a number of positive quotes about broadcast mobile DTV. The article quotes ABI Research analyst Fritz Jordan as saying that the joint venture (the PEARL Alliance – NBC, Fox, ION and several large station groups) is "exactly" what the U.S. mobile television industry needs. "It's one of the things that had to fall into place."
- • I saw the Harris and LG demonstration of full-channel ATSC mobile DTV at the NAB Show last week, but didn't have a chance to include it in the last RF Report. You can find out more about it in the MM Network article Harris and LG demonstrate scalable Full-Channel Mobile DTV Technology. I'll have more on this in a future RF Technology column.
