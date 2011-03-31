RF Central to feature license-free 5.8GHz HD camera transmitter at NAB Show
Integrated Microwave Technologies' RF Central will showcase its license-free 5.8GHz microLite HD compact COFDM transmitter at the 2011 NAB Show.
The microLite HD MPEG-4 H.264 transmitter, designed for the next generation of compact cameras, features HD-SDI capabilities, offers extremely low power consumption and doesn’t require a license.
The microLite HD transmitter can deliver 250mW from a package of less than 6in3. It features H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30 percent bit rate reduction or video quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.
See IMT Broadcast at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C6432.
