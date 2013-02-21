RF Boot Camp Added to 2013 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The NAB Show will hold a new Radio Frequency Boot Camp on Wednesday, April 10 as part of the Broadcast Engineering Conference in Las Vegas. The day-long training program presented by NAB Labs will help attendees expand their understanding of radio and TV transmission.



RF transmission is critical for the delivery of audio and video content, and this session geared toward broadcast managers explains the basics.



“Indeed, the broadcast industry has a good source of engineers and technicians who are experts in studio operations and IT; however, their expertise often does not extend to RF transmission operations,” said Kevin Gage, NAB executive vice president and chief technology officer. “The RF Boot Camp provides an opportunity for station staff in various roles, from engineering, IT and management to gain practical knowledge not available elsewhere.”



Radio technology experts John Bisset of Elenos and Mary Ann Seidler of Tieline Technology and television technology consultants Gary Cavell and Cindy Cavell of Cavell, Mertz & Associates will discuss the operations of broadcast radio and television RF plants. The instructors will address the distribution of program and data content from the studio to the RF transmission points, cover the types of hardware and software typically used and explain remote monitoring and telemetry scenarios.



An interactive discussion on towers, transmission lines and antennas will be tailored to those who are unfamiliar with maintenance requirements and safety concerns. The session will also address FCC and OSHA rules related to RF transmission and common compliance methods.



To attend the RF Boot Camp, register for the NAB Show SMART Pass, Conference Flex Pass or Day Pass.

