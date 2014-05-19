Revolt Announces Newest Executive Advertising Sales Hires

NEW YORK—Revolt, the music network launched last October, has hired six sales executives.



Michael Roche joins as senior vice president of ad sales, coming to Revolt after spending 10-plus years with Fuse and MuchMusic, most recently as vice president of advertising. Julie Pinkwater joins as vice president of client development with responsibilities that include deepening client relationships within key Millennial-focused ad categories. New ad sales team members also include account executives Aaron Woods, Henry Villa III, Matthew Colban, and Alexander Hunter.





Prior to Revolt, Woods held sales and business development roles within The Walt Disney Co. Disney Interactive digital and mobile publishing group, driving strategic relationships with blue-chip accounts. Aaron brings with him experience in interactive digital media and in-depth knowledge of digital sales and marketing. Woods is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MASS.

Villa III is a seven-year veteran of the ad sales business in the Midwest. Throughout a career started at A+E Television Networks (where he developed his love of sales), Villa has formed strong and trusting client relationships. He spent the last six years working for the Cooking Channel and the Food Network covering the Chicago and Minneapolis markets and was instrumental in helping his Food Network team grow their revenue by +20 percent. Villa III graduated from DePaul University in Chicago.

Colban was at Fuse, where he was responsible for growing revenue through strategic partnerships across the linear channel, website, out-of-home properties, and on-site activations. Prior to Fuse, he worked at MTV Networks as well as several New York-based Media Agencies. His role at Revolt is to drive advertising revenue by delivering his clients with innovative music based sponsorship opportunities. Matt Colban is a graduate of Gettysburg College.



Hunter's professional career began with help launching TVOne. Prior to Revolt, Hunter worked at MediaVest, PHD and NBCUniversal (New York & Chicago). While at NBCUniversal, Hunter played an intricate role in the success of brands such as Bravo, Oxygen, USA and SYFY. His role at Revolt is focused on strengthening the growth of Revolt's media partnerships across multiple ad supporting platforms. Hunter is a graduate of Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.











Launched in broadcast in October 2013, Revolt is available on Time Warner Cable, Comcast and Century Link in over 40 of the top 50 U.S. markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Boston, Atlanta, and D.C..