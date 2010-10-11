Research: Video Viewers Value Originals More than TV Content Online

NEW YORK: People who watch video online tend to prefer original content over TV shows, a new survey says.



“The research uncovered that viewers place considerable value on Web original content; 54 percent of those surveyed who have watched Web original videos deem them to be just as, if not more, entertaining than what they view on traditional television,” according the study, conducted by Frank N. Magid Associates, Next New Networks and YouTube. The latter two happen to provision original video content online.



The survey was conducted from May 18 through June 4, 2010. No sample size was provided. Takeaway included:

- 60 percent watch Web original video content weekly;

- 58 percent see Web originals as providing quality entertainment whenever they want it;

- More than 25 percent find Web original content to be more entertaining than traditional television.



“The study uncovered strong consumer appeal of Web original programming as compared to traditional television shows,” said Mike Vorhaus, managing director of Frank N. Magid Associates. “The findings confirm what many have believed for some time now: there is incredible content and talent available on the Web and viewers are paying full attention and tuning in regularly.”

