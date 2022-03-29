Report: NFL Considering Its Own Streaming Service

NEW YORK—After inking deals for broadcast rights that could bring in over $100 billion during the next 11 years, the NFL is considering launching its own streaming service according to a report in Front Office Sports .

NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp told Front Office Sports that the service is “under consideration,” but he added that the league continues to talk to companies to license those rights.

Front Office Sports reported that the service, which is tentatively called NFL+, would include games, radio, podcasts, and team content and would allow users to stream games from mobile devices without a cable subscription, for a potential monthly price of $5.

Front Office Sports has also reported that Apple is talking to the NFL about “an equity stake in NFL Media, the `NFL Sunday Ticket’ package for out-of-market games, and livestreaming games on mobile devices.”

The talks highlight a growing interest in live sports by streaming companies. Apple recently inked a deal with MLB for rights to baseball games and Amazon will have exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football starting in the 2022 NFL season.