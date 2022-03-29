Report: NFL Considering Its Own Streaming Service
By George Winslow published
The service could launch as soon as the 2022 season
NEW YORK—After inking deals for broadcast rights that could bring in over $100 billion during the next 11 years, the NFL is considering launching its own streaming service according to a report in Front Office Sports.
NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp told Front Office Sports that the service is “under consideration,” but he added that the league continues to talk to companies to license those rights.
Front Office Sports reported that the service, which is tentatively called NFL+, would include games, radio, podcasts, and team content and would allow users to stream games from mobile devices without a cable subscription, for a potential monthly price of $5.
Front Office Sports has also reported that Apple is talking to the NFL about “an equity stake in NFL Media, the `NFL Sunday Ticket’ package for out-of-market games, and livestreaming games on mobile devices.”
The talks highlight a growing interest in live sports by streaming companies. Apple recently inked a deal with MLB for rights to baseball games and Amazon will have exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football starting in the 2022 NFL season.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
