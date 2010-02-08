Rentrak Again: Super Bowl Ad Stickiness Index
PORTLAND, ORE.: Rentrak applied its Ad Retention Index to yesterday’s Super Bowl XLIV broadcast. The result: people watched the commercials. more than 99 percent of those who watched the game stuck around for the ads, Rentrak said. The final ad of the game, a promo for CBS series “The Mentalist,” was the most-watched. Rentrak listed 112 spots, total, including 26 CBS promos, one CBS Cares spot and 10 local spots.
The full list is available at Rentrak.com.
