TVTech Talk: ‘Remote Production—Rebuilding for the Future’ Webcast Open for Registration

WASHINGTON—Since March, broadcasters around the world have had to shift to the new reality of producing content remotely. However, many of the systems put in place were meant to be temporary—a way of staying on the air, but not a long term way to produce content.

Remote production doesn’t seem to be going anywhere though, as executives have realized the advantages it provides, including reduced costs and increased flexibility. But there are also challenges in the transition to remote.

In “Remote Production—Rebuilding for the Future,” a new webcast presented by TVTech Talk, a panel of industry experts will discuss the technologies and techniques that can be applied to make the transition to remote production.

The webcast will be moderated by TV Technology contributor Wes Simpson, and the panel will include Richard Dominach, director, Product Management, Raritan; Robert Erickson, strategic account manager, Sports/Venues at Grass Valley; Jim Jachetta, CTO and co-founder of VidOvation; and Ian Main, technical marketing principal at Teradici.