Registration Opens for 2023 NAB Show

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Registration has opened for the 2023 NAB Show, taking place April 15-19, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Marking NAB Show's 100th anniversary, the convention will celebrate the event's rich history and pivotal role in preparing content professionals to meet the challenges of the future.

"As we mark our centennial, we also celebrate the possibilities ahead and the incredible power of NAB Show in shaping the next generation of media and entertainment." said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. "We look forward to delivering an exceptional experience for our community in this milestone year and into the future."

Organized around three areas representing key stages in the content lifecycle — Create, Connect and Capitalize — NAB Show provides comprehensive hands-on learning, discovery and networking experiences that support collaboration.

A fourth area, Intelligent Content, examines the impact of data, AI and automation on all aspects of the content lifecycle, the organizers said.

NAB Show also honors the accomplishments of leading visionaries and industry icons. Specialized conference programs and workshops include the Devoncroft Executive Summit, Post|Production World, Streaming Summit and NAB Show Conference, featuring the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology (BEIT) conference and Focus on Leadership Speaker Series, among others.

The organizers also noted that the deadline for submission of speaker and panel proposals, as well as technical papers for the BEIT conference, has been extended to November 18, 2022. Proposals may be submitted online by accessing the NAB Show general Call for Speakers. For details about the 2023 BEIT conference, visit the BEIT Call for Papers and Panels portal.

For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com (opens in new tab) for registration packages and a schedule at-a-glance.