Registration for 2012 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Now Open

Registration for the 2012 IEEE Broadcast Symposium is now underway. This year, the October 17-19, 2012 event’s technical program includes more than 20 presentations from top industry leaders on cutting edge broadcast engineering topics, as well as half-day tutorial sessions on broadcast IP technology and broadcast engineering computer simulation tools. The Symposium attracts participants from all over the world and is the preeminent event devoted entirely to timely broadcast engineering topics.

In addition to technical presentations and tutorial sessions, this year’s program features panel discussions on broadcast towers and the government’s broadband plan, spectrum usage, and broadcast audio issues.

The Symposium also offers attendees the opportunity to network and socialize with their peers at evening receptions and luncheon programs. This year’s luncheon keynote speakers are Kevin Gage, executive vice president and chief technology officer at the National Association of Broadcasters, and Sam Matheny, Capitol Broadcasting’s vice president of policy and innovation.

For those unable to attend in person, all Symposium sessions will be made available globally via live and archived streaming on the Internet. Also, up to 2.5 Continuing Education units (CEUs) are available to on-site attendees. Complete information is available on the Symposium Website.

The three-day event will be held at The Westin Alexandria hotel in Alexandria, Va. Early registration is encouraged in order to take advantage of special rates which expire after Oct. 1, 2012. Special early bird hotel room rates are also available. For complete registration information, visit the organization’s website.