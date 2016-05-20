RCS Revamps MLB Network’s Graphics Package

BURBANK, CALIF.—MLB Network kicked off Opening Day to the 2016 baseball season with some new looks graphics courtesy of Reality Check Systems. RCS and the MLB Network collaborated on a new graphics package, a cloud-based software that organizes real-time stats and combines them with appropriate designs and templates to play-out on the air.

RCS says it oversaw a renovation of MLB Network’s data center, replacing old systems with new technology and integrating it with RCS Foundation. The software aggregates and sorts incoming stats, combines them with Viz templates, and makes the graphics available in MLB Network’s Viz Content Pilot.

According to RCS’ press release, this was the first graphic redesign for MLB Network since in launched in 2009.