RCA Ships New Indoor TV Antennas

HAUPPAGE, N.Y. – RCA has launched their two new indoor HD antennas, the ANT2100F and ANT2150F, which are now available for shipping.



ANT2150F

Both antennas are omni-directional, ultra-thin and sport what RCA calls “Air” technology developed in collaboration with Luna Technologies, a division of Luna Innovations of Roanoke, Va., as part of NASA’s TechFusion Partnership. This Air antenna technology is said to leverage “highly intricate fractal antenna technology so that a higher gain will be delivered to TV sets.”

RCA said the ANT2100F can receive signals up to 30 miles away, while the ANT2150F, with SmartBoost technology, enables users to locate signals outside a broadcast’s towers range. SmartBoost is said enhance weak signals available in the area, preserves the clarity of signal and reduces signal noise with precise circuitry.

The ANT2100F is available for $49.99 and the ANT2150F is available at $69.99.