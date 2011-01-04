RCA Mobile, DTV Portable Set Unveiled



Digital Stream, licensee of the RCA brand, has announced the release of four new hybrid handheld Mobile DTV/Off-Air television receivers that the company says are the first such devices to be launched in America.



The line of portable sets will be available in 3.5-inch and 7-inch versions, as well as in the form of a tuner for automobile entertainment centers.



“Our new Portable TVs will be the first handheld hybrid television receivers in the U.S. market, and the new Mobile DTV functionality makes it possible for viewers to enjoy their favorite programs as well as local news, weather, and sports wherever they go,” said Chris Lee, vice president of sales and marketing for Digital Stream. “Whether watching on a train, in the backseat of a car, or just relaxing at home, RCA pocket TV sets will be ideal companions. We are closely monitoring the rollout of Mobile DTV market by market, and we are working with retailers that are interested in bringing these new options to viewers.”



MSRP for the new devices range from $109 to $169. The car tuner is priced at $119 and is described as “smaller than a deck of cards.”



The new receivers and car tuner will be on display at the 2011 International CES Show which runs Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas.



