RCA back at CES with mobile DTV devices

RCA has returned to the International CES show floor with a display of 60 products, including those aimed at the mobile DTV market. The company is releasing numerous new devices that fall within the manufacturer’s typical purview: a wide assortment of TV sets. The 2011 versions, however, include models that are Interactive Android- and 3-D-compatible as well as an assortment of plasma, LED and LCD HDTVs.

Of particular note are RCA’s offerings in the mobile DTV space. Currently, approximately 70 U.S. TV broadcasters are transmitting a Mobile DTV signal, and that number is expected to quickly rise to 100. For that market, RCA is introducing handheld 3.5in and 7in portable TV models that are able to receive both standard ATSC and Mobile DTV signals. This dual operability is a first in the nascent arena of mobile DTV devices. RCA also plans to offer a tiny RCA tuner/receiver to allow vehicles, such as a video-equipped van, to receive mobile DTV while in motion.

The DMT335R 3.5in hybrid portable TV offers an LED-backlit LCD screen, hybrid ATSC or Mobile DTV reception, AC power or up to four hours of playback time on rechargeable AA batteries, real-time signal strength indicator, closed-captioning capability, easel-back stand, English/Spanish display and monopole antenna. With the same form factor, the DMT336R adds FM radio reception and four hours playback time on an internal Li-Pol battery.

The DMT270R 7in hybrid portable TV offers an 800 x 480 high-resolution widescreen LCD screen featuring a 500:1 contrast ratio, hybrid ATSC or Mobile DTV reception, AC power or up to three hours of playback time on built-in Li-Pol battery that can recharge while plugged into a wall outlet or auto power source, real-time signal strength indicator, closed-captioning capability, easel-back stand, English/Spanish display and 360-degree adjustable antenna.

RCA’s DMT3BR Pocket Mobile DTV Car Tuner Receiver features a design that is smaller than a deck of cards, hybrid ATSC or Mobile DTV reception, powered by car charger, easy connection to the car infotainment system’s A/V input jacks, remote control and a monopole antenna.

At CES 2011, RCA will also debut speaker systems specifically for the iPad/iPhone, including one with wall-mount capability and another with a 40W amplified speaker. A free app that comes with the speaker systems unlocks the features.