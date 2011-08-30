R&S Enhances Mobile DTV Transmission



MUNICH:Rohde & Schwarz is now offering a new system that provides enhanced reliability for ATSC Mobile DTV transmissions when used with the company’s AEM1000 emission multiplexer. The enhancement applies bit-identical signals to the outputs of two AEM1000s operating in a redundant configuration. Should one of the multiplexers fail, the Mobile DTV stream is seamlessly switched to the backup multiplexer.







Rohde & Schwarz says that this concept for protecting Mobile DTV transmissions is unique and that it eliminates the need for a higher-level redundancy controller. The system automatically detects and eliminates any errors stemming from loss of signals to one of the redundant multiplexers. It also detects incorrect processing of signals at this point in the Mobile DTV transmission chain.



When installed, the new protection system ensures that Mobile DTV viewers would be completely unaware should an equipment failure occur.



