Ragsdale Departs SBE; Society Launches Search

The Society of Broadcast Engineers said James Ragsdale, its executive director, has left to pursue another career opportunity.

Ragsdale was the second full-time executive director of the society; he succeeded John Poray in January 2021. SBE did not provide details of his departure.

“The executive director responsibilities are being handled by the rest of the SBE staff and SBE President Ted Hand in the interim,” Member Communications Director Chriss Scherer told Radio World.

“The position is being posted to appropriate outlets for an association executive. The SBE has formed a search committee.”

Radio World reached out to Ragsdale for comment.

Ragsdale had been a finance executive at Anderson University in Indiana before coming SBE. He was chosen from a field of 28 candidates to succeed John Poray, who stepped down at the end of 2020 after almost three decades in the role.

Asked about highlights of Ragsdale’s tenure, Scherer said: “While Jim was with the SBE, there has been an increase in international outreach efforts. Eastern Europe Chapter 148 is one example of that. There are other efforts in the works. The SBE released the SBE Self-Inspection Guides this year. Jim worked with the committee that developed the guides.”

Scherer said the change doesn’t affect any SBE programs or projects in place or in the works. “The staff and volunteer members will continue providing the quality services our members need.”

The nonprofit professional society is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This article originally appeared on TV Tech sister brand Radio World.