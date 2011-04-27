RadiantGrid Technologies advances media automation platform

RadiantGrid Technologies showcased RadiantGrid Platform Version 6.5 at the 2011 NAB Show, ushering in a transition from a traditional file-based transcoding platform to a new media automation platform. Version 6.5 of Radiant Platform addresses the growing demand for file-based workflow in automation and distribution. The platform now links NLE systems, archive servers, playout servers and other content distribution servers, and even integrates with business systems such as broadcast trafficking systems.

The goal of the latest version of the platform is to make the jobs of users easier by providing them with a truly integrated new media automation platform, said Kirk Marple, company president and chief software architect.