RadiantGrid adds Softel Swift VTX subtitle processing

RadiantGrid Technologies, a provider of transcoding technology, has announced a partnership with Softel, providers of captioning technology that will add subtitle processing to RadiantGrid’s transcoding platform.

Through the RadiantGrid platform users will now be able to handle subtitle and closed-caption processes with Softel’s Swift vTX technology, which provides encoding/transcoding, enabling subtitle and caption processing across a variety of output and file formats, including Open, Line 21, DVB, streaming VOD and Web formats.

RadiantGrid users will now be able to handle their subtitling and closed-captioning processes simultaneously with other transcoding processes within the platform, effectively reducing the time needed for content to be converted and processed for deployment.

RadiantGrid’s management of media in file-based workflows combined with Softel’s subtitling and captioning capabilities will help content providers across a broad range of distribution platforms and formats.