Qvest Media, Phabrix and ProSiebenSat.1 Join AIMS’ Ranks

BOTHELL, WASH.—Three isn’t a crowd for the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, as the organization has announced the addition of three more companies as members.

Qvest Media will join AIMS as a full member, while Phabrix Limited and ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion are joining as associate members.

AIMS is an organization representing a group of broadcast and media companies with the goal of assisting the transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable technology. Currently, the organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.