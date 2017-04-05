Qvest Media Joins Digital Production Partnership

COLOGNE, GERMANY—The Digital Production Partnership (DPP), a business change network that connects companies and industry professionals across all areas of the media content supply chain, has a new member in Qvest Media.

The DPP network is made up of production companies, manufacturers, suppliers, service providers, post production facilities, consultancies, broadcasters, distributors and not-for-profit organizations. The three main areas of focus for the DPP include generating insight from member’s expertise, enabling change through the identification of business requirements, and creating market opportunities. According to DPP, Qvest is the first systems integrator to join its ranks and will be able to provide expertise in the areas of media and technology consulting, systems integration and support.

“The DPP is extremely pleased to welcome Qvest Media as a DPP member,” said Mark Harrison, DPP managing director. “We are sure that, with their wealth of experience in consulting for the media industry, they will provide critical insight into our key areas of interest for 2017, including broadcast IMF (Interoperable Mastering Format), IP and supply chain, all of which are currently hot topics for our members.”