Qube Cinema shows 120fps 3-D at CinemaCon
Last week at CinemaCon, Qube Cinema demonstrated dual-projector 120fps stereoscopic 3-D playback during the Filmmaker's Lunch with a panel that included Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese.
The demonstration used two stacked Barco projectors to show a combined 240fps projection driven by a single Qube XP-I server sending 120fps per eye to the Qube Xi IMBs in the two projectors. The demonstration featured test footage from the Fraunhofer Institute.
