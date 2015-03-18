Quantum StorNext Provides 4K Workflowfor Chinese Animation Park

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Quantum Corp. announced that China’s National Animation Industry Park in Tianjin is using Quantum StorNext shared storage as the foundation for its 4K postproduction workflows. The animation park turned to Quantum when its legacy system was unable to handle the performance and capacity requirements of its new 4K projects. Quantum further said the StorNext implementation gave NAIP a 60 to 80 percent increase in workflow efficiency.

NAIP’s StorNext storage solution—which encompasses a metadata appliance, a gateway appliance and disk storage—allows all of the facility’s creative professionals to work on content simultaneously in a high-capacity environment. They can now handle 4K content with 48 MB of data volume per frame and replay an entire film at a rate of 24 frames per second, native, when performing quality control.