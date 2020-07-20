Quantum Signs Up With Active Archive Alliance

BOULDER, Colo.—Quantum Corporation is joining the ranks of the Active Archive Alliance, joining other storage and IT vendors that collaborate on elevating new active archive strategies, technologies and use cases.

The Active Archive Alliance collaborates on providing end-users with technical expertise to design and implement modern solutions to manage large, unstructured data growth. Active archives are designed to manage data for rapid search, retrieval and analytics, using a data management layer to enable online access to data throughout its lifecycle.

“We are pleased to welcome Quantum to the Active Archive Alliance,” said Peter Faulhaber, chairman of Active Archive Alliance and president and CEO of Fujifilm Recording Media USA. “The fast pace of data growth is spurring increased interest in active archive solutions as a way to cost-effectively manage digital archives while maintaining fast access to data. Quantum brings a legacy of active archive solutions that enrich the Alliance membership’s range of innovative active archive solutions for intelligent data management.”

A recent example of Quantum’s efforts in this area was its acquisition of ActiveScale object storage, which Director of Product Management at Quantum, Mark Pastor, says when combined with Quantum’s tape platforms elevates the company’s participation in the archive community.