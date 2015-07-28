Quantum Materials Announces JDA with Display Panel Manufacturer

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS – Quantum Materials Corp. has announced that it has entered into a joint development agreement with a global display panel manufacturer. The two companies will collaborate on next-generation quantum dot-based display technologies. Terms and specifics of the agreement were not disclosed.

“Our partners engineering and design teams have proven again and again their ability to develop innovative display solutions using leading-edge technologies and then bring them successfully to market,” said Stephen Squires, CEO and founder of Quantum Materials. “We look forward to working with them to provide the foundation with which they are developing the displays of the future.”

Quantum Materials is a developer of quantum dots and nanomaterials.