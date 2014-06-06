Quantel to Color Finish 4K 60p FIFA World Cup

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Quantel has supplied a Genetic Engineering 2 system for Sony’s 4K installation at the HBS production facility at the forthcoming FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Sony is delivery partner to FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) and host broadcaster HBS for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



The Quantel GE2 system, which includes two Pablo Rio 4KO color correction and finishing systems sharing storage and workflow via a GenePool, will be used for the production of fast-turnaround 4K highlights packages. These will be distributed to broadcasters and Sony Stores worldwide as well as being displayed on 4K super-screens in fan parks around Brazil. The Quantel system will also be used for the post production of the Official FIFA World Cup film in 4K Ultra HD.



Pablo Rio runs on high-performance PC hardware and exploits Nvidia Maximus multi-GPU technology to deliver interactivity and productivity. Pablo Rio is available as software-only and as a range of Quantel-backed turnkey systems. Genetic Engineering 2 provides shared storage and workflow for up to four Pablo Rio systems.



The Quantel system will work with 4K 60p XAVC media recorded on either the Sony PMW-F55 cameras being used by FIFA Film crews throughout the competition or the Sony Servers used for the 4K live production of three matches played at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro (one in the round of 16, one quarter final and the final itself). All XAVC media will be instantly available for viewing and editing on the Pablo Rio color and finishing systems thanks to their ability to begin work immediately with soft-mounted media without transcoding or importing. The Quantel system will also record live 4K 60p via Quad 3G SDI, which can be edited while recording. The Pablo Rios will be equipped with Fraunhofer IIS’s integrated easyDCP toolset for production of cinema deliverables.