Quantel and Snell Rebrand as Snell Advanced Media

AMSTERDAM—The group formerly known as Quantel and Snell has officially announced that it has formed a new company under the banner of Snell Advanced Media. The announcement was made at IBC 2015.

In a statement from CEO Tim Thorsteinson, he revealed that the overhaul has been in the works since the 2015 NAB Show in April, as all aspects of the two companies were brought together to form SAM.

“Our vision is to own the space between content creation and distribution—to be the partner of choice for our customers as they navigate the transition to the new world of agile content and consumer-driven viewing,” said Thorsteinson. “To deliver this, we have increased our investment in engineering across all our product lines—post, infrastructure, news production systems, image processing, MAM, playout and live production.”

SAM also unveiled a few new products that will be on display at IBC 2015. Among them are a transition path to IP routing and cloud-based playout; a 4k live production workflow; and developments on its Media Biometrics media assurance technology.

To find out more about the newly launched SAM, visit their website www.s-a-m.com.