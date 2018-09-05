Qligent to Launch Cloud-Based Big Data Analytics Platform at IBC2018

MELBOURNE, Florida--Qligent will demonstrate its new Vision SQM platform, a cloud-based, second-generation, big data processing engine for viewer satisfaction at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 at the RAI in Amsterdam. The platform uses real-world MVPD deployments to verify overall Quality of Experience (QoE) for subscribers watching live streaming sports or video on demand, recording a show, browsing the program guide, or accessing any other content or service.

Vision SQM

Qligent works with MVPDs and other service providers to easily identify and correct network performance issues sooner. Qligent says Vision SQM serves those MVPD “silent sufferers,” or subscribers who never complain to customer service about service difficulties and just decide to drop the service.

“By proactively reaching out to these suffering users—whether it’s one person or tens of millions—and telling them, ‘We see you had a problem and we’re going to make it right for you,’ MVPDs can show their commitment to delivering that optimal user experience that keeps customers happy, engaged and on-board,” said Ted Korte, Qligent COO.

Qligent will demonstrate its platform at Stand 8.E47.

