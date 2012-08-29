Qbrick and LiveU partner

The leading provider of Web and mobile TV in Europe and the pioneer of portable video-over-cellular solutions announced a new partner agreement to offer a complete, end-to-end live webcasting solution for online video customers. The solution combines LiveU’s compact LU40i 3G/4G live video uplink device with Qbrick’s OVP (online video platform) and CDN (content distribution network).

The Qbrick/LiveU collaboration started in Scandinavia and is now set to expand throughout Europe. The collaboration opens up new market segments for both Qbrick and LiveU, enabling them to offer a simplified live streaming service to existing and potential new customers in segments such as TV, media and advertising.

The new solution makes it simple to broadcast live and publish to any device. Through the joint offering, customers get a professional-looking live video stream that’s stable. It’s easy-to-use and competitively priced. It provides video encoding and distribution without the need for expensive encoding hardware at the scene or access to a nearby computer.

The Qbrick CDN and OVP are used by a majority of broadcast and media companies in Nordics and with sister companies in the TDF Group, offering high-quality, high-reliability CDN and OVP services in all European markets.