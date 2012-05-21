Qatar TV plumps for Grass Valley

The Qatari Television Support and Development Committee (TVSDC) has selected Grass Valley to provide a master control room for Qatar TV’s new Broadcast Center in Doha.

This will enable adaptive and flexible workflows, while being future-proofed for emerging technologies, such as 1080p HD which generates raw video at 3Gb/s. Grass Valley is providing the systems integration, installation, and commissioning for this multi-million dollar project.

“This project is core to the development of Qatar TV, and we needed a technical partner with a track record of proven technology,” said Samer Younes, Consultant Engineer of Qatari TVSDC.

The project involves complete turnkey development and delivery of the new broadcasting center. Grass Valley system architects scoped the requirements and designed the complete system, with support from a third-party system integrator. The project also includes training Qatar TV staff on the new technologies and workflows, and a continuing service agreement.

One of the key products is Grass Valley’s Trinix NXT router with integrated multiviewers, being used alongside the Maestro master control system.