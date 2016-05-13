PSSI Global Services Partners With Golf Channel

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—PSSI Global Services is teeing off with the Golf Channel, as the two companies have announced a new multiyear partnership. Under the agreement, PSSI will be the primary provider of satellite transmission services for Golf Channel news, live tournaments and entertainment programming across North America.

Among the services that PSSI will provide is the use of more than 20 C-Band satellite trucks and flyaway systems for covering tournaments, as well as encoding and transmitting live news, events and press conferences. PSSI and the Golf Channel will also collaborate on the development of new technologies to optimize transmission methods.

PSSI is a provider of mobile satellite transmission technology located in Van Nuys, Calif.