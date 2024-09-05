GatesAir to Showcase New Low-Power Transmission Products at IBC2024

At the 2024 IBC Show, Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam, GatesAir will unveil the third entry to its IMTX Intra-Mast series, which consolidates miniature transmission modules inside a common chassis with minimal infrastructure. GatesAir will also showcase the two latest models for its Flexiva GX family of FM transmitters, one that is new to IBC visitors and the other which begins shipping in time for the show.

GatesAir has added to both lines in response to global customer demand for high-efficiency, low-power solutions that solve problems, reduce costs and reliably operate over the long term. The new IMTX 2+0 model packs two UHF modules into an ultra-compact chassis that come configured as low-power transmitters, transposers or gap fillers to address specific TV coverage needs, often for challenging scenarios. The Flexiva GX line adds 2kW (GX2K) and 3kW (GX3K) models that fill out the low-power end of the FM transmitter family, ensuring that all broadcasters have a very high-efficiency, analog-only option for their station’s power level.

“Five years ago, GatesAir laid the groundwork for a new era of low-power innovation with three key new product lines: the PMTX-1 outdoor weatherproof series, the MultiD Series of multicarrier DAB systems, and the IMTX Intra-Mast series,” said Ray Miklius, Vice President of Technology, GatesAir. “Through the unique vision of our European engineering team, these TV and DAB systems shed new light on the possibilities of transmitter design while solving existing problems and preparing customers for future opportunities in content delivery. The spirit of these high-efficiency designs are found in our Flexiva GX line in ways that best serve the FM market. All four award-winning lines will be on our IBC stand, and we’re excited to share the benefits of our latest IMTX and GX products.”

GatesAir’s new IMTX 2+0 system adds a two-channel option to the popular Maxiva IMTX 2+0 Intra-Mast series, offering the same benefits as its six- and eight-channel siblings with “some clever twists,” the company said. All three IMTX systems include a stacked array of transmission modules securely built into a chassis and pre-configured to provide TV service or fill coverage gaps where signal penetration is a challenge. IMTX systems are especially useful for populated urban areas with tight housing densities, or to establish a localized transmission point to serve rural or underserved communities.

The IMTX 2+0 substantially reduces the form factor to a sleek 13.35” x 6.7” x 12.58” form factor, simplifying its integration to fit into almost any structure. Its compact design, solid structural integrity and flexible connectivity points translate to clean installations inside hollow mast or traditional tower structures, according to GatesAid.

Its sturdiness and unobtrusive presence also work well inside an RF shelter in desktop form. From an efficiency standpoint, tower structures provide complete protection from the outside environment while allowing heat dissipation via convection and forced air cooling. Same as previous models, the IMTX 2+0 offers vertical air convection flow within the chassis, complemented by a series of small fans. A DVB-S/S2 satellite receiver option is available as well as GbE (TS over IP), ASI, T2MI, and SMPTE-310M inputs.

The IMTX 2+0 is the first IMTX system with a built-in N+1 architecture that solidifies on-air protection for broadcasters through a parallel redundancy layer. N+1 systems, especially popular in Europe, support automatic failure to a secondary system that provides the same functionality and performance. The IMTX 2+0 design is built for redundancy across channels, with automatic failover between a main and backup chassis and through a single, simple connection between the corresponding modules.

The initial rollout will serve UHF channels, with VHF and DAB radio versions to follow as market demands dictate. All IMTX transmission modules can deliver up to 70 W of average DTV power.

GatesAir will be in Stand 8.C74. For more information, visit https://show.ibc.org/