ProPrompter Shows New iPad Teleprompters at NAB



Bodelin Technologies makers of the ProPrompter HD mobile teleprompters is showing its new ProPrompter HDi, the first teleprompter specifically made for the new Apple iPad. It’s also showcasing the ProPrompter Presidential, the first live speech teleprompter made for the Apple iPad. The ProPrompter App, now optimised for iPad, is also introducing Remote Sync and Presidential Sync as free updates for current users of the ProPrompter App.



The ProPrompter HDi is a full size mobile teleprompter made specifically for the Apple iPad. No AC power or external batteries needed as the iPad has a 10 hour battery. The iPad has a 9.7-inch diagonal screen and like the iPhone and iPod touch, can easily be read in bright sunlight.



The key to the ProPrompter HDi hardware is a specially designed iPad specific bracket to securely hold the iPad without slippage when shooting handheld, jib or with a steadicam. This kit also includes the ProPrompter anti-reflection mask and the new ProPrompter handheld grip with 1/4-inch tripod mount. Set up is about 20 seconds and comes in a newly designed waterproof military grade case. The customer provides their iPad and the ProPrompter App is available in the iTunes App Store.



The new ProPrompter Presidential models uses the same studio quality 16:9 beam splitter glass and utilize the same iPad specific bracket to securely hold the iPad without slippage. iPads and App are not included.



