Product Innovation Awards 2017 Accepting Nominations

NEW YORK—The fifth annual Product Innovation Awards have opened up the nomination process for the TV, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Interested parties will have until Nov.7 to nominate entries.

Any company that has released new and/or upgraded hardware, software or other products in these markets since Jan. 1, 2016 is eligible to enter. Product Innovation Award winners are selected by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in TV, pro video and radio. All nominated products, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in a special “Product Innovation Awards Program Guide” delivered as a digital edition in early December.

The Product Innovation Awards are administered by NewBay publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.

To nominate a product or find out more, click here.