Primestream Releases Fork 4.0 Production Suite

MIAMI —Primestream has released Fork 4.0, the latest version of its production suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows. New to the suite is Fork Logger, a tool for adding metadata to video, as well as new codec support, archive and restore workflows, and what Primestream describes as the “most robust Windows version of the Fork Production client and server application.”



Fork 4.0 features Avid Media Composer workflows with support for Panasonic AVC-Intra and Fork Hybrid Ingest into Avid’s MXF OP-Atom wrapped within a QuickTime movie, combining the best of both worlds. Hybrid Ingest enables “Edit-While-Capture” workflow integrations with Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro 7 and Final Cut Pro X—without doubling or tripling storage capacity. New modules include the cross-platform, customizable Fork Logger metadata-tagging tool that allows for logging live and prerecorded video with speed and accuracy. Fork Logger 1.0 enables content loggers to tag video with defined metadata into the Fork environment.



Primestream also rolled out a four-channel AVC-Intra 100 playout solution using Fork’s Live Assist together with the Cisco Unified Computing System server. In addition, Fork features new archiving workflows that are fully compatible with SGL and Quantum. Archiving with Fork streamlines processes so users can continue to navigate/browse, search, and filter through content inside Fork Content Navigator, even when media is offline. Other benefits include partial file restore and complete control over LTO robotics.



