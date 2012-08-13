Primestream announces FORK 3.5

Primestream has announced FORK 3.5, the newest version of its FORK Production Suite for managing and automating broadcast workflows.

Improvements to FORK's underlying technology — such as FORK Drones, dynamic metadata forms, and scripts — increase the software's stability, reliability, and functionality, enabling FORK 3.5 to manage larger installations more efficiently and operate within today's workflows for multiscreen delivery.

FORK 3.5's FORK Xchange Suite companion application is another significant improvement. The Web portal into the FORK environment, FORK Xchange Suite gives broadcasters and media enterprises instant Internet access to content when and where they need it.

The production suite also includes the new Shot List Editor, a fast and nimble way to edit proxy content inside of FORK. Its intuitive visual interface allows any user to start editing within minutes, working with clips, subclips, voiceovers, and content with various frame rates.

FORK 3.5 can be integrated with workflows from Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Harmonic ChannelPort, and Sony XDCAM Station, as well as SGL and Quantum archives.

