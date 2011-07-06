Prime News, India, launches news channel with Pebble Beach

Prime News, an Indian news channel that serves the northeast province of Assam, has installed a Pebble Beach Systems Deckchair automation system.

The Deckchair automation system sits at the heart of the installation, where it interfaces to an Omneon Media Deck server and with OCTOPUS6 newsroom automation via Deckchair’s dynamic MOS interface. The OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system serves up to 10 concurrent users.

The news studio uses a Hitachi HD camera system, Ross switcher and router, and graphics from WASP 3D.