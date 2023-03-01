Preston Padden joins LPTV Broadcasters Association

STAMFORD Conn.—The LPTV Broadcasters Association has announced that well known TV industry figure Preston Padden will serve as the new chief strategist of the association and will join its Board of Directors.

“We are not only excited, but truly honored to have Preston join the LPTV Broadcasters Association as our Chief Strategist as well as a Board Member,” said Frank Copsidas, founder and president of the group. “Mr. Padden’s experience combined with his foresight will enlighten not only the industry and our government leaders and policy makers, but investors as well, to understand the value of LPTV. This is a time of industry transition, and we look forward to our exciting future in the Local Power TV Industry.”

“I am excited to join LPTV BA because of the huge untapped potential of LPTV stations and their valuable spectrum. I look forward to working with Frank and the Board to explore creative options for the future.” stated Preston Padden.

Padden has enjoyed a long career in the media business including: assistant general counsel, Metromedia; president, The Association of Independent Television Stations; president, network distribution, Fox Broadcasting Company; chairman and CEO, American Sky Broadcasting (merged into Dish Network); president, ABC Television Network; executive vice-president, government relations, The Walt Disney Company; executive director of a Coalition of TV Stations Participating in the FCC Incentive Auction; and executive VP of the C-Band Alliance.

In his career, Padden helped to launch the Fox Broadcast Network.

Currently he is the principal of Boulder Thinking, LLC, a Consulting Company headquartered in Colorado. Padden also serves on the Advisory Board of Grotech Ventures, a private equity investment firm.

LPTV Broadcasters Association, established in 2021 is the non-profit industry organization representing Low Power, Translator and Class A TV Stations.