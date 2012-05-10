President's speech from Afghanistan broadcast live using Streambox HD software encoder

Streambox announced that Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System (DVIDS) was able to capture President Obama's speech live from Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan using Streambox HD Software Encoder. DVIDS is a state-of-the-art 24/7 operation that provides a timely, accurate and reliable connection between the media around the world and the military serving in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. On May 1, 2012, President Obama delivered a speech addressing the United States from Afghanistan, and DVIDS was able to broadcast live 720p resolution with 2s latency over a 3Mb/s satellite network connection. The video was provided as a pool feed to ABC News, which distributed the president's speech to other major networks including CNN, NBC News, CBS, FOX and others.

The video signal originated at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan and was sent via satellite to Israel, then sent to DVIDS' distribution hub in Atlanta via a fiber-optic line. From Atlanta, the video was sent via another fiber-optic line to ABC News in New York and then to the media pool feed to the rest of the networks.