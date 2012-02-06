Preco to Launch Cooltouch in U.K. Market at BVE



BURBANK, CALIF.: Preco has chosen BVE 2012 for the U.K. introduction of a major addition to the Cooltouch range of video monitors. Designed for use wherever space is at a premium, the RX-702HD incorporates dual 7-inch 16:9 LCD screens and delivers high image quality even when viewed in bright ambient light.



The Cooltouch RX-702HD occupies 3 RU of a standard 19-inch rack space. It handles SD-SDI and HD-SDI, HDMI, component, dual composite video, plus audio. Additional connectivity features include dual DVI-I/HDMI (shared via a gender converter), four composite video inputs and two reclocked SDI outputs. The RX-702HD is housed in a rugged metal enclosure measuring 483-by-130-by-53 millimeters and weighing 1.8 kilograms.



Preco is U.K. distributor for 360 Systems, Logitek, Ross Video, Telos, Cobalt, Cooltouch, Ward Beck and others. BVE takes place Feb. 14-16 in London.