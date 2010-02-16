Polecam rigs take on Vancouver Olympic Games

Nine Polecam systems are being used in full 1080i HD to provide live video from the Vancouver Olympic Games.

TV Skyline, a broadcast equipment rental company based in Mainz, is supplying seven of the Polecam systems. Six will be deployed as sources for the Winter Games host feed, and one will be allocated specifically to ZDF Germany. The six Polecams dedicated to the host feed will be fitted with Toshiba IKHD1 1080i HD cameras. Some of these will be working totally wireless.

Polecam owner/operator John Gillan is shooting curling with one of his two his HD rigs, and Pete Williams is shooting the short-track and figure skating with his HD Polecam rig.