Polecam Launching Starter Pack at NAB
Compact mobile systems provider for film and television Polecam will be debuting a new addition at the 2011 NAB Show, the Polecam Starter Pack.
Described as offering all the essential features of the regular Polecam rig, the Starter Pack was aimed with budget-conscious producers in mind. Designed largely for use with DSLR cameras, the Starter Pack has a newly configured head and back-end and can be attached to most any professional tripod or harness mount.
Additional features include a complete counterweight system, power supply with three four-pin XLRs, control joystick, pan/tilt head and three interlocking carbon-fiber poles that can reach lengths up to nearly 12 feet. The back-end includes a threaded bar to accommodate counterweights, an extended top plate and new cable management setup.
A favorite feature among Polecam users, the Starter Pack also allows cables to be routed inside the boom to protect them from crowded shooting environments and the weather.
