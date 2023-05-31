Pliant Technologies Releases CrewCom V1.14 Firmware Update

AUBURN, Ala.—Pliant Technologies has released CrewCom V1.14 firmware with new enhancements, including support for two additional hardware devices, new features and improved CrewWare control software. It will show the release at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, June 10-16.

The release brings new support for the IP-rated lineup of radio transceivers (RTs) and the current CrewCom CRP-12 series of radio packs (RPs). Improvements to CrewWare include a unique UI display in the system diagram of CrewWare that automatically detects the new IP-rated RT hardware. It also adds display of when an RT hardware device is being used as well as the corresponding model numbers in the details and device list views, the company said.

“We look forward to providing these important updates and showcasing them for the first time at InfoComm,” says Gary Rosen, vice president of global sales at the company. “As we expand on our CrewCom line, we continually provide hardware support for the newest products. Additionally, the ability to now chose from three unique RPs with an existing CrewCom system adds a greater level of flexibility for existing and new customers.”

For the CRP-12 radio packs, the release adds dual listen/single talk functionality, giving users the ability to listen to two pre-selected conferences simultaneously on a single volume belt pack while also allowing them to talk on either one of those conferences. The company also has modified the software UI to display the new RP support as well as to indicate dual listen/single talk capabilities, it said.

The new Ping function makes it possible to activate the location function from within the software on both RTs and RPs. When activating Ping for the RT, both the top ping light and the mode LED on the bottom of the transceiver will blink to make finding the specific location of a device possible, it said.

For the RP, when activated, Ping causes the backlight of the LCD display (or LEDs in the case of the CRP-12) to blink until deactivated by the operator. To facilitate the location of a specific RP or RT, ping indications remain latched on until the device has been found and the operator manually disables the function, it said.

The CrewWare system’s display of the Radio Transceiver also now has the added ability to see the status of each individual device’s antenna selection. It will now graphically indicate whether it is in Dual (two antennas) or Single (Left or Right) modes, it said.

See Pliant Technologies at InfoComm booth 4854.