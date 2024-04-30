Plex Partners with T-Mobile To Grow Connected TV Reach

CAMPBELL, Calif.—Streaming media company Plex and T-Mobile will work together to expand T-Mobile’s connected TV (CTV) inventory and advance the connection between mobile and CTV.

T-Mobile Advertising Solutions reaches more than 240 million consumers across screens, Plex said.

Plex combines free ad-supported TV with ad-supported video on demand (AVOD), reaching more than 22 million monthly active users globally. The partnership between the companies allows advertisers to leverage T-Ads insights and audience data to bring relevant ads to customers while they consume Plex content within a specialized T-Mobile experience. The free entertainment includes movies, TV series and news, it said.

Plex ad-supported video-on-demand and live TV offerings are available in more than 180 countries. The company recently announced its FAST channel lineup includes more than 800 free channels streamed in the U.S. alone. which will be accessible to T-Mobile customers, it said.

More information is available on the Plex website.